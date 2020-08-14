Our electoral ‘choices’ aren’t enough, say activists
August 18, 2020
Marc Steiner talks with voters from marginalized communities, including Native, transgender, Black and Latinx voting blocs about creating their own agendas when faced with voting for the lesser of two evils in the 2020 presidential election.
Transcript Not Available