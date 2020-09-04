Indian Summer

September 4, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode 85: Today we are joined by journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

Stir Crazy! Episode 85: Today we are joined by journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

ep85

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Trump tells supporters to commit a felony by voting twice

September 4, 2020

He exposed police corruption, now cops won’t leave him alone

September 4, 2020

Stop treating this like a normal election

September 4, 2020

The pandemic is reshaping our sex lives. Is cybersex our future?

September 3, 2020

Trump is Ready To Steal the Election

September 3, 2020

From Kenosha to Cali: Cops Kill for Sport

September 1, 2020

Terror in trailer jail: every single prisoner infected with COVID-19

September 1, 2020

Why Jacob Blake’s family will have to fight for justice

August 28, 2020

For some, homes and neighborhoods are now digital prisons

August 27, 2020

DeJoy strangling the Post Office for Trump

August 27, 2020