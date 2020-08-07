FNF

August 7, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode 76: Today we are joined by journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

Stir Crazy! Episode 76: Today we are joined by journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

WASHINGTON, USA - March 10: Thousands of people march through Washington to the White House protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Washington, USA on March 10, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Mainstream media misses damning evidence in Blueleaks police data dump

August 7, 2020

Stomp Out the Establishment

August 6, 2020

Trump’s cold war with China is heating up

August 6, 2020

Why You Should Give a F*ck | Ep. 9 | Finale

August 6, 2020

Trump Has A Path To Victory. It’s Voter Suppression.

August 5, 2020

Sen. Sherrod Brown Talks With Ohio Mother Facing Water Shutoff

August 5, 2020

Oregon Sen. Merkley Stands With Community Leaders Calling For A Moratorium On Utility Cut Offs

August 5, 2020

Pandemic Politricks

August 4, 2020

As Prison COVID-19 Cases Rise, A Mental Health Crisis Intensifies

August 4, 2020

Cornel West and Tricia Rose Talk AOC, Racial Justice, and More

August 4, 2020