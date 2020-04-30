Five Years After Freddie Gray’s Death: The Resistance Makes Change, The Government Doesn’t
April 30, 2020
The people at the core of the resistance after Freddie Gray's death are changing lives and building community five years later, while the government has done little to address poverty and isolation in the poorest Black communities of Baltimore.
