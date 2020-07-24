FIRST NATIONS FRIDAY

July 24, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode 71: Today we are joined by journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater; Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane; and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments/questions/suggestions email us at [email protected]

RORAIMA, BRAZIL - JUNE 30: Ye'kuana and Yanomami Indians arrive for health care at the 5º Special Border Platoon amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the Auaris on June 30, 2020 in Roraima, Brazil. The health service is part of the Yanomami / Raposa Serra do Sol Mission, which seeks to intensify the fight against coronavirus among the indigenous population, in addition to other health care. Brazil has over 1,402,000 confirmed positive of Coronavirus cases, with 147 among Yanomamis, and 59,594 deaths across the country and 4 among Yanomamis. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)

Transcript Not Available

