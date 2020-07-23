Fascism in Fatigues

July 23, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #70: On today’s show: TRNN reporter Aman Azhar, TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, and Action Now Chicago’s Deborah Harris. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments/questions/suggestions email us at [email protected]

Stir Crazy! Episode #70: On today’s show: TRNN reporter Aman Azhar, TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, and Action Now Chicago’s Deborah Harris. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments/questions/suggestions email us at [email protected]

FILE PHOTO: Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Who’s Responsible For The Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Prison?

July 23, 2020

Outrage At Maryland’s Plan For In-Person Voting Despite Pandemic

July 22, 2020

This Is Not A Drill – 2020: Stand Up, Fight Back

July 22, 2020

Report: Hogan Killed Mass Transit Despite Discriminatory Impact

July 21, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #69: A Failed State?

July 21, 2020

Instead Of Battling COVID-19, Trump Launches A War On Protesters

July 21, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #68: The Secret Police Are Coming

July 17, 2020

Police Punish And Wall Street Profits

July 17, 2020

Rev. Dr. William Barber II: A Multi-Racial Coalition Is Necessary For This Moment

July 17, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #67: “Virtue Knows No Color Line”

July 16, 2020