Council President Transportation Forum
Voting local is the single most important thing you can do to make Baltimore a more livable city. Join us to hear from City Council President candidates about their visions for Baltimore's transportation future. This forum is hosted by Bikemore in Action 501(c)(4), and developed in partnership with The Real News Network, Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition, other transportation advocacy organizations, and transit riders and operators. Confirmed candidates: Nick Mosby Leon Pinkett Shannon Sneed Dan Sparaco Carl Stokes
Transcript Not Available