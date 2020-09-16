A cop watcher gave an interview to a Fox reporter, then it became evidence against him

September 18, 2020

The limits of the First Amendment are put to the test by veteran Eric Brandt, a cop watcher and member of the Occupy Denver Movement. PAR investigates how a FOX News affiliate may have worked on behalf of prosecutors charging Brandt.

September 16, 2020

The theology of police authority: the impact of Romans 13

September 11, 2020

He exposed police corruption, now cops won’t leave him alone

September 4, 2020

Why Jacob Blake’s family will have to fight for justice

August 28, 2020

Breaking: Police shoot man multiple times in the back

August 25, 2020

Stephen Janis

Stephen Janis is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work has been acclaimed both in print and on television. As the Senior Investigative Reporter for the now defunct Baltimore Examiner, he won two Maryland DC Delaware Press Association Awards for his work on the number of unsolved murders in Baltimore and the killings of prostitutes. His…

Taya Graham