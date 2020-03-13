Are Police Targeting Rural America for Mass Incarceration?

March 13, 2020

There has been an explosion of incarceration in rural communities across America. PAR explores the profit motive that has stimulated this rapid increase in our carceral complex with guest Otto the Watchdog, a first amendment auditor.

