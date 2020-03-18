2020 This Is Not a Drill
Left organizers have remade the electoral terrain in 2020, but not under conditions of their own choosing. They face a new set of challenges as movements chart the road ahead in the 2020 elections. Join hosts Rishi Awatramani and Adam Gold, in conversation with Marisa Franco from Mijente, Rachel Gilmer from Dream Defenders, Maurice Moe Mitchell from Working Families Party, and Natalia Salgado from CPD Action as they discuss left strategy at this critical moment.
Left organizers have remade the electoral terrain in 2020, but not under conditions of their own choosing. They face a new set of challenges as movements chart the road ahead in the 2020 elections. Join hosts Rishi Awatramani and Adam Gold, in conversation with Marisa Franco from Mijente, Rachel Gilmer from Dream Defenders, Maurice Moe Mitchell from Working Families Party, and Natalia Salgado from CPD Action as they discuss left strategy at this critical moment.
Transcript Not Available