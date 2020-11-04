With the results of the 2020 election still up in the air, Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Tricia Rose, hosts of The Tight Rope, which is now housed at TRNN, spoke with Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, an activist and co-executive director of the Highlander Research and Education Center, and Bhaskar Sunkara, founding editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine and the author of “The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality.” Woodard Henderson and Sunkara reflected on the future of socialism in a political landscape that is currently dominated by fascism and neoliberalism.

Examining the election night results, Sunkara is cautiously optimistic about Biden’s chance of winning, but thinks the close race demonstrates a greater problem in the Democratic party and American politics. “I think Biden will still eke out a victory, but eking out a victory against a candidate as flawed and as incompetent as Trump makes me worried that Bidenism and that form of centrism might not be able to defeat the kind of right populism that we’re going to get in 2024 or 2028,” he warned.

“What gives me hope is that we built the largest social movement in US history. We mobilized 27 million people in 2020.” Woodard henderson

Woodard Henderson, when looking at the election results, finds optimism in the mass uprisings around the country this year. She is particularly encouraged by the fact that the uprisings have been multi-racial, multi-generational, and happening across all 50 states. “What gives me hope is that we built the largest social movement in US history. We mobilized 27 million people in 2020,” she noted.

To build power, Sunkara thinks socialists need to embrace the mass-movement nature of Black Lives Matter while also capitalizing on the high levels of public support for socialist-led initiatives such as Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and a jobs guarantee. He emphasizes that people under the age of 50 are more receptive to socialism now than they have been at any point in recent history. “We need to take sentiment into strategy,” he asserted.

Woodard Henderson agrees, adding that she thinks such strategies will be found by building socialism in working-class communities, even in places like Appalachia, which are typically ignored by the Democratic Party because of their lack of electoral significance. “I’m an organizer at heart, so I believe and I trust in the brilliance of our people. I believe that because they live every day in the muck and the mire of the ridiculousness of capitalism that they are actually really, really respondent to socialism,” she said. “Black, regular, working-class people talk about socialism all the time, whether they call it that or not.”

Woodard Henderson thinks that letists and organizers need to connect the already present desire for socialism in working-class communities with the intellectual tradition and existing socialist movement in America. It is imperative, she argues, to talk to the people about socialism while also incorporating their ideas into socialist politics today, in the tradition of the “mass line”; that is, the pooling of the wisdom of the people into the actions and goals of a political movement. One effective way to do that is by using cultural organizing, connecting socialism to both art and community.

Both Sunkara and Woodard Henderson agree that socialists should talk openly about their history and not be ashamed to claim being a socialist. “They’re going to call us socialists anyways,” said Sunkara.

Sunkara wants socialists to look beyond the stereotypes and baggage attached to the labels of ‘socialist’ or ‘communist,’ and instead embrace and emphasize the gains those movements have achieved. “We need to look at our history as a history not just of defeat, but as a history of a lot of successes, too,” said Sunkara when reflecting on the role of socialists in the fight for the eight-hour work day, universal suffrage, and labor protections.

Woodard Henderson also points to this success when looking specifically at the gains socialists have made in the South and in Appalachia. There is a deep radical tradition in Southern states, she notes, and that tradition has a long history, including the development of the first labor newsletter and some of the most significant labor struggles in the country’s history. It’s significant, she argues, that these struggles were often multi-racial, but that fact is often erased from historical memory. “Who does it serve to believe that Appalachia or rural communities is really just a white story?” she asked. “Why is the long legacy of Black and Brown and Indigenous folks creating struggle with working class white people consistently dismissed?”

Sunkara and Woodard Henderson both think that people want something new, and that socialists should not be shy about boldly declaring their vision for the future. They point to the success of initiatives such as the Movement for Black Lives, which controversially, and to the dismay of many centrists, declared radical goals such as prison and police abolition, and have now seen those goals shift into mainstream consciousness, and even policy. “I meet people where they are,” said Woodard Henderson, “and I don’t leave them where I found them.”

Additional reporting by Molly Shah.