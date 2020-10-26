Two Month Contract: Social Media Coordinator (35 hours/week)

The Real News Network is seeking a temporary contractor/freelancer to assist us during the holidays. Optimum start date is Nov. 10, 2020; end date is January 10, 2021. There is some flexibility around start/end dates.

This assignment is 35 hours/week. Contractor should expect to work some evenings, weekends and holidays – but the majority of hours will take place during the hours of 10-6pm, M-F.

Required skills and experience

1. At least one year of social media and communications work in a media, nonprofit or political context. (Graduates of special programs lacking paid experience are encouraged to apply.)

2. The ability to create social media graphics and short videos quickly, on your own computer. (For example, grabbing a clip from YouTube and posting on Twitter; we don’t mean mastery of video editing software.)

3. An understanding of social media platforms, including FB, Twitter, IG, TikTok, YouTube and Reddit.

4. An understanding of current events and politics. The ability to communicate about current events in a visual medium while expressing a left progressive worldview.

5. Familiarity with independent left/progressive publishing entities.

What we really want

Post on social media platforms on our behalf, moderate comments, and other tasks within our Digital Dept.

Compensation

Two month temp position is $20-25/hour, no benefits.

More about this position

The Real News is a racially and generationally diverse work environment. This position will require working with many different people and supporting different projects, all moving rapidly. In particular, we want someone with a grasp of political and social issues that aligns with our organization.

BIPOC, LGBTQ, Baltimore locals encouraged to apply

The contractor position is 100% remote.

Apply Today! No deadline. Posted 10/26

Please email your resume, cover letter, and three samples that best reflect what you can do on social media. Send to: charles (at) therealnews.com.