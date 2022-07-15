The ideal candidate is an experienced editor or multimedia producer with a commitment to using engaged journalism to challenge injustice and amplify the perspectives of social movements and grassroots, working-class protagonism, and a passion for using independent media-making as a tool to build bonds of solidarity across silos, sectors, and borders.

The International Editor/Producer will:

Play a lead role in the expansion of international coverage at The Real News Network (TRNN), working with the Editor in Chief to develop a broader and more robust network of global contributors and to define TRNN’s thematic areas of global reporting and commentary, including but not limited to our “Workers of the World” international labor vertical.

Commission text and multimedia pieces that advance this international coverage, handling communication with and coordination of freelance reporters, audio/video producers, and translators.

Provide content, structure, and language level edits for text and multimedia content produced as part of TRNN’s international coverage.

Assist the Executive Director, as needed, in fundraising, strategic planning, and partnership development to increase the resources available for our international coverage.

Help the engagement team to advance the reach and impact of TRNN’s international coverage.

As appropriate, contribute original reporting or commentary for TRNN’s text and multimedia platforms.

As feasible, assist with other content editing or media production.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Exceptional editing skills

Deep knowledge and a nuanced, critical perspective on geopolitical issues and social movements domestically and internationally

Strong writing and communication skills

Ability to play a leadership role in the expansion of TRNN’s international coverage

Ability to effectively manage multiple projects and to creatively find solutions to thorny problems

Commitment to process, workflow, and rigorous attention to detail

Ability to meet deadlines

Experience recruiting and working with freelance contributors

HELPFUL QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with multimedia production for digital video and/or podcasting

A confident and charismatic broadcast presence on screen and microphone

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s Degree in related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience

EXPERIENCE:

3+ years relevant experience

COMPENSATION:

Salary range for this position is $50,000 – $70,000, and it includes generous medical benefits and a 3% employer match into a 403(b) retirement plan.

This is a full time, exempt position, covered under TRNN’s CBA with NewsGuild.

LOCATION:

This is a remote hybrid position and will sometimes require your presence at our studios in Baltimore, MD. If you’re not near Baltimore, MD and you’re interested, please apply, as a fully remote position may be possible.

TO APPLY:

Send a cover letter, three relevant samples of writing or multimedia work, and a resume or CV to jobs@therealnews.com. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.



The Real News is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTIQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.