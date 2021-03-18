The professors invite Rapsody to discuss the legacy of the Black music tradition and how it continually reiterates itself within “new genres” creating a cultural archive. Additionally, Rapsody discusses her journey ‘making it’ in the business without compromising her vision for her artistry and the stories she wants to tell. As they discuss both the legacy and future of hip-hop, the Professors and Rapsody discuss the popular tropes in hip hop music and interrogate how gender stereotypes manifest both ‘the business’ and music itself. Finally, they speak to the political nature and origins of hip hop and exchange views on how it continues to fortify generations of freedom fighters.

Rapsody is a Jamla/Roc Nation artist who has spent the better part of the present decade lapping peers and counterparts while mesmerizing fans who still prefer their rhymes detailed and nutritious. The Snow Hill, North Carolina native has more than held her own alongside greats like Kendrick Lamar, Black Thought and the late Mac Miller. She has been broadcasted and hailed by media giants––from NPR to USA Today to TIME Magazine to BET (2013’s Hip Hop Cypher) to NBC (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, 2015). In 2014, XXL named her one of the 20 Greatest Female Rappers of All Time. The following year, Dr. Dre crowned her his “favorite female emcee.” In 2018, The Netflix/Mass Appeal 8 part documentary series, RAPSURE, Rapsody is featured as the only female artist and role model in Episode 6.

