In this episode of “The Tight Rope,” the professors welcome acclaimed actor Mayim Bialik to join them in conversation. Together they engage in a nuanced discussion of Mayim’s positionality as both a female in Hollywood and as a devout, proud member of the Jewish faith. Delving into the long history of solidarity amongst the Jewish people and Black Americans, Mayim details her dismay at the state of racism in America, her upbringing as a staunch advocate for social justice, and her perspective on the apparent contradictions between her faith and her political ideologies. With openness and laughter, Mayim, Dr. West, and Professor Rose hold space for critical discussion around complex ideas on feminism, Zionism, and anti-racism while remaining rooted in one another’s deep humanity.

Mayim Bialik is an acclaimed actor known for her work in “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” a doctor of neuroscience, a New York Times bestselling author, a producer, a director, host of the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” and a practicing member of Judaism. She lives in Los Angeles with her two sons and three cats.

