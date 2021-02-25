In this episode of “The Tight Rope,” the professors welcome acclaimed actor Mayim Bialik to join them in conversation. Together they engage in a nuanced discussion of Mayim’s positionality as both a female in Hollywood and as a devout, proud member of the Jewish faith. Delving into the long history of solidarity amongst the Jewish people and Black Americans, Mayim details her dismay at the state of racism in America, her upbringing as a staunch advocate for social justice, and her perspective on the apparent contradictions between her faith and her political ideologies. With openness and laughter, Mayim, Dr. West, and Professor Rose hold space for critical discussion around complex ideas on feminism, Zionism, and anti-racism while remaining rooted in one another’s deep humanity.

Mayim Bialik is an acclaimed actor known for her work in “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” a doctor of neuroscience, a New York Times bestselling author, a producer, a director, host of the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” and a practicing member of Judaism. She lives in Los Angeles with her two sons and three cats.

Credits:
Creator/EP: Jeremy Berry
EP/Host: Cornel West
EP/Host: Tricia Rose
Producers: Allie Hembrough, Ceyanna Dent
Beats x Butter (IG: @Butter_Records)

Jeremy James Berry

Jeremy James Berry is co-founder and CEO of SpkerBox Media Inc, a digital media network and podcast production company. SpkerBox Media currently produces the podcast "The Tight Rope," co-hosted by Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose.
 
Jeremy is also co-founder and CEO of Global Perspective Speakers & Events, an international public speakers bureau. GPS Speakers currently services an expansive list of event producers, primarily in the education and nonprofit sectors, and represents a sophisticated roster of talent in media, business, education, and politics. Such talent includes Dr. Cornel West, professor Tricia Rose, Iyanla Vanzant, Bakari Sellers, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., and others. Internationally, GPS has brokered deals and co-produced large-scale tours.
 
After receiving his associate degree in business administration from Mt. San Antonio College, Jeremy transferred to the University of Southern California, where he studied at the Leventhal School of Accounting. Jeremy’s primary career focus is on developing new streams of revenue for his organizations and associated clients; however, his calling is rooted in the service of disseminating the most needed information to communities that are most in need. He harbors a deep love for an eclectic mix of music, and he has a passion for traveling and examining intercultural influences. Jeremy places God and family first with friends and education not far behind.