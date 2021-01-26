In this special episode, Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose walk “The Tight Rope” with Max Alvarez, editor-in-chief of The Real News Network. The Real News Network is a nonprofit, viewer-supported center for digital journalism dedicated to telling the stories that matter to movements fighting against systems of oppression. For the next few months, “The Tight Rope” and The Real News Network have partnered to bring you exclusive conversations with some of the world’s foremost thought leaders, educators, activists, artists, and intellectuals. Listen in as Dr. West and Max discuss how Fyodor Dostoevsky mutually inspired their worlds of ideas, and Dr. Rose ties that literary connection to the purpose of their powerful partnership.

Creator/EP: Jeremy Berry

EP/Host: Cornel West

EP/Host: Tricia Rose

Producers: Allie Hembrough, Ceyanna Dent

Beats x Butter (IG: @Butter_Records)

“The Tight Rope” is an intellectually riveting audio-visual podcast featuring co-hosts Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose. Dr. West often famously remarks, “I’m a Bluesman in the life of the mind, and a jazzman in the world of ideas.” It is in this spirit of navigating the balance between hope and uncertainty in order to live a present, improvisational, and joyful life that we invite you to join Dr. West and professor Rose on “The Tight Rope.” Dr. Cornel West is professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University. Professor Tricia Rose is director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University.

In unfiltered conversations with their esteemed guests, the co-hosts provide context, feedback, and guidance, helping us to adjust our moral compases and find equilibrium in this tumultuous world. This podcast highlights the professors’ combined expertise to encourage critical thinking, self-reflection, and human connection through joy and laughter as we find our footing on “The Tight Rope.” Full video now streaming at www.youtube.com/therealnews and audio streaming on Spotify, Apple, Google and your other favorite podcast streaming platforms.