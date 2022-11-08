Summary of Position

The Studio Director is responsible for managing and strengthening the studio department and all aspects of technical direction regarding video and audio. The Studio Director ensures the highest possible video and audio quality of all programs and events, and plays a hands-on role leading our small but dedicated and talented studio team. Our ideal candidate is a creative problem-solver who is excited to work entrepreneurially to build the capacity of our studio department as a resource for The Real News Network’s media-making, and, more generally, for social movements working towards racial, economic, and ecological justice.

Location

This is a Baltimore-based position. While shooting schedule and workflow may permit occasional remote work, the studio director will be available to be physically present in the studio five days a week.

Responsibilities

Oversee and coordinate the studio team

Record video interviews and audio podcasts, including livestreams and live studio events

Support and manage on-location field shoots

Edit video/audio content and manage the editing process, continuing to develop and refine our toolchain and workflows

Own the production standards on our sets, lighting, graphics, video, and audio

Refine and reimagine practical and digital set designs for the three recording studios in our Baltimore headquarters, including the 40 ft green screen in our 2,100 sq ft main studio

Using technologies like Zoom and Zencastr, make it possible for remote guests to join panels and interviews, at the highest possible quality

Supervise our podcast platform, managing uploads, show creation, and other aspects of distribution

Manage a reliable system for technical support and troubleshooting

Provide training and guidance for department staff

Maintain and keep all production technologies up to date

Proactively solve for inefficiencies and optimize technical workflow, expanding our ability to more easily target broadcast and digital platforms beyond our ~600K subscriber YouTube channel.

Take initiative to hire and manage freelancers to proactively match studio capacity to the production calendar

Work with our CFO to help expand Baltimore Studios, our for-profit studio subsidiary responsible for studio rentals and fee-for-service production activity

Creatively make use of our studio facilities to advance a left political mission

Qualifications

The Studio Director must have:

Operational knowledge of camera systems for studio and field recording

Operational knowledge of live video switching and live audio mixing

Efficient video editing skills in a Adobe Premiere-based environment

Proficiency with audio editing and post-production audio processing

Effective knowledge of digital editing pipelines, including management of AfterEffects templates and of remote access to production assets

Experience and skill with lighting for studio video

Experience and skill with studio and field microphone usage

Ability to work effectively in a hybrid organization, communicating effectively via Slack, email, and through the project management system behind our editorial and production calendar

Ability to effectively manage a small but growing team, and to work across departments collaboratively and proactively

Attention to detail around rights management and other kinds of essential quality assurance

Skill at troubleshooting, and keeping a calm head when technical challenges arise in time-sensitive, high-pressure situations

Ability to lift/carry up to 40 lbs.

Ability to occasionally travel for field shoots



Ideal candidates will also have:

Experience with the NewTek TriCaster system (we use a TriCaster 2 Elite)

Experience with Studio Network Solutions EVO system

Experience with Pro Tools for audio processing

Experience shooting video and recording audio in the field

Experience with YouTube’s platform for recorded video, live streaming, and analytics

Experience with video production for social media

Familiarity with broadcast standards for radio and television

Podcast production experience

Familiar with routing audio/visual feeds using Black Magic routing system.

Deep understanding of continuous lighting for video.

Ability to operate studio cameras: Sony NXCams and XDCams.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in related field of study or equivalent years of experience.

Experience

8+ years of experience in recording and/or broadcasting.

At least 5 years of management experience is preferred.

Compensation

$80K salary, plus generous medical benefits and a 3% employer match into a 403(b) retirement plan. This is a management position and is therefore not covered by our CBA with NewsGuild.

To apply

Send a cover letter, three relevant samples of multimedia work, and a resume or CV to jobs@therealnews.com. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

The Real News is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTIQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.