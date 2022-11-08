Summary of Position
The Studio Director is responsible for managing and strengthening the studio department and all aspects of technical direction regarding video and audio. The Studio Director ensures the highest possible video and audio quality of all programs and events, and plays a hands-on role leading our small but dedicated and talented studio team. Our ideal candidate is a creative problem-solver who is excited to work entrepreneurially to build the capacity of our studio department as a resource for The Real News Network’s media-making, and, more generally, for social movements working towards racial, economic, and ecological justice.
Location
This is a Baltimore-based position. While shooting schedule and workflow may permit occasional remote work, the studio director will be available to be physically present in the studio five days a week.
Responsibilities
- Oversee and coordinate the studio team
- Record video interviews and audio podcasts, including livestreams and live studio events
- Support and manage on-location field shoots
- Edit video/audio content and manage the editing process, continuing to develop and refine our toolchain and workflows
- Own the production standards on our sets, lighting, graphics, video, and audio
- Refine and reimagine practical and digital set designs for the three recording studios in our Baltimore headquarters, including the 40 ft green screen in our 2,100 sq ft main studio
- Using technologies like Zoom and Zencastr, make it possible for remote guests to join panels and interviews, at the highest possible quality
- Supervise our podcast platform, managing uploads, show creation, and other aspects of distribution
- Manage a reliable system for technical support and troubleshooting
- Provide training and guidance for department staff
- Maintain and keep all production technologies up to date
- Proactively solve for inefficiencies and optimize technical workflow, expanding our ability to more easily target broadcast and digital platforms beyond our ~600K subscriber YouTube channel.
- Take initiative to hire and manage freelancers to proactively match studio capacity to the production calendar
- Work with our CFO to help expand Baltimore Studios, our for-profit studio subsidiary responsible for studio rentals and fee-for-service production activity
- Creatively make use of our studio facilities to advance a left political mission
Qualifications
The Studio Director must have:
- Operational knowledge of camera systems for studio and field recording
- Operational knowledge of live video switching and live audio mixing
- Efficient video editing skills in a Adobe Premiere-based environment
- Proficiency with audio editing and post-production audio processing
- Effective knowledge of digital editing pipelines, including management of AfterEffects templates and of remote access to production assets
- Experience and skill with lighting for studio video
- Experience and skill with studio and field microphone usage
- Ability to work effectively in a hybrid organization, communicating effectively via Slack, email, and through the project management system behind our editorial and production calendar
- Ability to effectively manage a small but growing team, and to work across departments collaboratively and proactively
- Attention to detail around rights management and other kinds of essential quality assurance
- Skill at troubleshooting, and keeping a calm head when technical challenges arise in time-sensitive, high-pressure situations
- Ability to lift/carry up to 40 lbs.
- Ability to occasionally travel for field shoots
Ideal candidates will also have:
- Experience with the NewTek TriCaster system (we use a TriCaster 2 Elite)
- Experience with Studio Network Solutions EVO system
- Experience with Pro Tools for audio processing
- Experience shooting video and recording audio in the field
- Experience with YouTube’s platform for recorded video, live streaming, and analytics
- Experience with video production for social media
- Familiarity with broadcast standards for radio and television
- Podcast production experience
- Familiar with routing audio/visual feeds using Black Magic routing system.
- Deep understanding of continuous lighting for video.
- Ability to operate studio cameras: Sony NXCams and XDCams.
Education
- Bachelor’s degree in related field of study or equivalent years of experience.
Experience
- 8+ years of experience in recording and/or broadcasting.
- At least 5 years of management experience is preferred.
Compensation
$80K salary, plus generous medical benefits and a 3% employer match into a 403(b) retirement plan. This is a management position and is therefore not covered by our CBA with NewsGuild.
To apply
Send a cover letter, three relevant samples of multimedia work, and a resume or CV to jobs@therealnews.com. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
The Real News is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTIQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.