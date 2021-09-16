Reports to:

Executive Director

Location:

Remote

Summary of Position:

This is a full-time, exempt, management position. The Development Director is responsible for overseeing all fundraising activities for the organization.



About The Real News Network:

The Real News Network (TRNN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization that makes media connecting our viewers and readers to the movements, people, and perspectives that are advancing the cause of a more just, equal, and livable planet. TRNN advances a deeper understanding of the issues, contexts, and voices behind the news headlines.

We are rigorous in our journalism and dedicated to the facts, but unafraid to engage alongside movements for change, because we believe journalism and media making has a critical role to play in illuminating pathways for collective action. That’s why we make media engaging people not as a passive audience of consumers and spectators, but as active—or soon-to-be activated—participants in the struggle for a better world. Our platform highlights the voices and ideas not just of academics and pundits, but grassroots participants in social movements for change: the people on the frontlines of fights against injustice.

The ideal candidate for this position believes deeply in the power of nonprofit, independent media to change the world, and is committed to and excited by the project of securing the financial resources that make this important work possible.

What you’ll do:



Implement development department goals in collaboration with senior organizational leadership, including helping meet fundraising targets, expanding our base of foundation support, and continuing to develop and refine our systems for donor acquisition, management, and engagement.

Direct a small development team, planning and allocating resources to effectively staff and accomplish the work to meet departmental productivity and quality goals, and leading team members in meeting the department’s expectations for productivity, quality, continuous improvement, and goal accomplishment.

Plan and implement systems that perform the work and fulfill the mission and the goals of the development department efficiently and effectively, evaluating and improving the efficiency of fundraising procedures to enhance speed, quality, efficiency, and output.

Establish and maintain relevant controls and feedback systems to monitor the operation of the development department, making fundraising decisions that are financially responsible, accountable, justifiable, and defensible in accordance with organization policies and procedures.

Develop the strategy and design, and manage implementation of our online and physical mail fundraising campaigns, in collaboration with our Membership Coordinator.

Oversee and help implement best practices in online donor engagement and conversion, including responsibility for our Salesforce donor database.

Ensure consistent fundraising messaging and visual storytelling across all audiences, helping evolve and maintain the brand voice and visual identity across all touchpoints, and leading the development and refinement of all brand messages to resonate with target segments.

Build both general and local funding strategies, and manage the fundraising aspects of local in-person and online events.

Participate in and oversee recruitment, cultivation, and retention of major donors.

Conduct grant research, help develop relationships with foundations, write grant proposals, and assist with grant monitoring and reporting.

Maintain close contact with program officers from our current and future foundation funders.

Maintain good communication with the Executive Director, and other contacts within and outside of the organization.

Work with the editorial team and freelance contributors to identify stories they need more resources to tell, and help secure that funding.

Coordinate with hosts and studio staff to integrate effective fundraising strategies into our content production pipeline, and work with staff members to develop new fundraising appeals featuring different voices from across the organization.

Coordinate with staff and board members on creative ways to communicate our work for fundraising purposes, and develop creative strategies to leverage our social media presence to advance our fundraising efforts.

Stay up to date on current trends in philanthropy, especially for nonprofit media.

In collaboration with the Executive Director and Editor in Chief, help advance institutional partnerships around funding for collaborative projects.

What you’ll need to be successful:

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to travel.

Proficiency in Microsoft Suite and Google Workspace, and WordPress or comparable CMS.

Expertise in Salesforce and Mailchimp.

Experience in team-building and small team leadership.

Knowledge of nonprofit and/or independent media.

Grasp of current affairs.

Ability to understand and communicate our mission and work.

A forward thinking mindset that’s up to date on important trends and proactively brings new ideas to the table.

An ability to see and plan for what’s coming next.

An ability to solve complex issues in innovative ways.

Highly driven and proactive.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.



Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in various aspects of fundraising, ideally for a nonprofit independent media organization, including cultivation of major donors, grant writing, social media, and email and/or paper mail campaigns.



Salary:

The salary for this position will be at least $75,000, and includes generous medical benefits, PTO, and a 3% employer match into a 403(b) retirement plan. Compensation will be assessed and potentially increased through regular performance reviews based on fundraising performance.



To apply:

Send a cover letter and a resume/CV to jobs@therealnews.com. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled. The Real News is an Equal Opportunity Employer. People of color, people with disabilities, women, and LGBTIQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply; we are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities.