In the second installment of a two-part conversation, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. steps back on “The Tight Rope” to further explore his new documentary “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song.” The series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the front lines of hope and change. “The Black Church” features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and our very own Dr. Cornel West. Dr. Gates is an American literary critic, professor, historian, filmmaker, and public intellectual who serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.

