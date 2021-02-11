In the first installment of a two-part conversation, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. begins by exploring his own lineage and African American history in general to draw connections to the community’s powerful connection to Christianity in his new documentary “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song.” The series reveals the broad history and culture of the Black church and explores African American faith communities on the front lines of hope and change.
“The Black Church” features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and our very own Dr. Cornel West. Dr. Gates is an American literary critic, professor, historian, filmmaker, and public intellectual who serves as the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University.
Creator/EP: Jeremy Berry
EP/Host: Cornel West
EP/Host: Tricia Rose
Producers: Allie Hembrough, Ceyanna Dent
Beats x Butter (IG: @Butter_Records)