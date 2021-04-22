In Part 2 of their conversation, @HakiMadhubuti and the professors continue their conversation answering the question: “How can we best pass on the legacy of institution building?” Tune in for Professor Madhubuti’s answer, as well as his reading of his poem “Liberation Narratives.”

A leading poet and one of the architects of the Black Arts Movement, Haki R. Madhubuti (pronounced Mad-hu-boo-tee)—publisher, editor, and educator—has been a pivotal figure in the development of a strong Black literary tradition. He has published more than 31 books (some under his former name, Don L. Lee) and is one of the world’s best-selling authors of poetry and non-fiction. His book “Black Men: Obsolete, Single, Dangerous? The African

American Family in Transition” has sold more than one million copies.

Links:

Third World Press Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdworldpress?s=20

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HakiMadhubuti?s=20

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HakiMadhubuti/

Website: https://thirdworldpressfoundation.org/