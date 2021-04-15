This week, @HakiMadhubuti joins the professors for a conversation about his body of work and how he was, as one of his books is entitled, “Taught By Women.” Describing Gwendolyn Brooks as his “cultural mother,” Professor Madhubuti talks about the importance of the mentorship he received through his relationship with her and how he came to believe that literature is essential to self-discovery. Finally, synergizing his love for the written word with his belief in the necessity of building Black-led institutions, Professor Madhubuti discusses the institution he created— Third World Press.

A leading poet and one of the architects of the Black Arts Movement, Haki R. Madhubuti (pronounced Mad-hu-boo-tee) —publisher, editor and educator—has been a pivotal figure in the development of a strong Black literary tradition. He has published more than 31 books (some under his former name, Don L. Lee) and is one of the world’s best-selling authors of poetry and nonfiction. His book “Black Men: Obsolete, Single, Dangerous? The African American Family in Transition” has sold more than one million copies.

