This week, @HakiMadhubuti joins the professors for a conversation about his body of work and how he was, as one of his books is entitled, “Taught By Women.” Describing Gwendolyn Brooks as his “cultural mother,” Professor Madhubuti talks about the importance of the mentorship he received through his relationship with her and how he came to believe that literature is essential to self-discovery. Finally, synergizing his love for the written word with his belief in the necessity of building Black-led institutions, Professor Madhubuti discusses the institution he created— Third World Press. 

A leading poet and one of the architects of the Black Arts Movement, Haki R. Madhubuti (pronounced Mad-hu-boo-tee) —publisher, editor and educator—has been a pivotal figure in the development of a strong Black literary tradition. He has published more than 31 books (some under his former name, Don L. Lee) and is one of the world’s best-selling authors of poetry and nonfiction. His book “Black Men: Obsolete, Single, Dangerous? The African American Family in Transition” has sold more than one million copies.

Become a member of our Patreon family for BTS access and more exclusive content!

Jeremy James Berry is co-founder and CEO of SpkerBox Media Inc, a digital media network and podcast production company. SpkerBox Media currently produces the podcast "The Tight Rope," co-hosted by Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose.
 
Jeremy is also co-founder and CEO of Global Perspective Speakers & Events, an international public speakers bureau. GPS Speakers currently services an expansive list of event producers, primarily in the education and nonprofit sectors, and represents a sophisticated roster of talent in media, business, education, and politics. Such talent includes Dr. Cornel West, professor Tricia Rose, Iyanla Vanzant, Bakari Sellers, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., and others. Internationally, GPS has brokered deals and co-produced large-scale tours.
 
After receiving his associate degree in business administration from Mt. San Antonio College, Jeremy transferred to the University of Southern California, where he studied at the Leventhal School of Accounting. Jeremy’s primary career focus is on developing new streams of revenue for his organizations and associated clients; however, his calling is rooted in the service of disseminating the most needed information to communities that are most in need. He harbors a deep love for an eclectic mix of music, and he has a passion for traveling and examining intercultural influences. Jeremy places God and family first with friends and education not far behind.