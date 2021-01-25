This week, Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose step out on “The Tight Rope” with Frederick Joseph, an award-winning marketing professional, media representation advocate, and author of the New York Times bestseller, “The Black Friend.” Frederick is the sole creator of the largest GoFundMe campaign in history, the #BlackPantherChallenge, which ultimately generated over $43 million in earned advertising and media, and raised over $950,000 to allow more than 75,000 children worldwide to see “Black Panther” for free. Frederick talks to the professors about using his professional skill set and storytelling abilities to create action-based marketing campaigns centered on social justice and empowerment. He reveals that, in addition to fighting against injustice and against the global pandemic, he is also embroiled in a daily battle against multiple sclerosis (MS).

Frederick Joseph’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/fredtjoseph

Frederick Joseph’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fredtjoseph/

Frederick Joseph’s book, “The Black Friend”: https://www.theblackfriendbook.com/

Creator/EP: Jeremy Berry

EP/Host: Cornel West

EP/Host: Tricia Rose

Producers: Allie Hembrough, Ceyanna Dent

Beats x Butter (IG: @Butter_Records)

Show Description:

“The Tight Rope” is an intellectually riveting audio-visual podcast featuring co-hosts Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose. Dr. West often famously remarks, “I’m a Bluesman in the life of the mind, and a jazzman in the world of ideas.” It is in this spirit of navigating the balance between hope and uncertainty in order to live a present, improvisational, and joyful life that we invite you to join Dr. West and professor Rose on “The Tight Rope.” Dr. Cornel West is professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University. Professor Tricia Rose is director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University.In unfiltered conversations with their esteemed guests, the co-hosts provide context, feedback, and guidance, helping us to adjust our moral compases and find equilibrium in this tumultuous world. This podcast highlights the professors’ combined expertise to encourage critical thinking, self-reflection, and human connection through joy and laughter as we find our footing on “The Tight Rope.” Full video now streaming at www.youtube.com/therealnews and audio streaming on Spotify, Apple, Google and your other favorite podcast streaming platforms.