Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum joins Dr. West and Professor Rose on “The Tight Rope” to talk about the critical importance of having curriculums, educators, and school communities that are dedicated to affirming and embracing students of color in general and Black students in particular. She explains the fundamental tenets of this practice in terms of what she calls “ABCs”: Affirming Identity, Building Community, and Cultivating Leadership. Additionally, the professors reflect on the resurgence of Dr. Tatum’s 25-year-old bestselling book, “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race,” as they discuss the movement of young people fighting for social equity and guidance.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, president emerita of Spelman College, is a clinical psychologist widely known for both her expertise on race relations and as a thought leader in higher education. In addition to authoring bestselling books and acting as a civic leader, her 13 years as the president of Spelman College (2002-2015) were marked by innovation and growth. Her visionary leadership was recognized in 2013 with the Carnegie Academic Leadership Award.

