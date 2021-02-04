This week, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson steps onto “The Tight Rope” with Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose to talk policing and pedagogy. DeRay highlights some alarming statistics about police violence, which continued unabated in 2020 despite nationwide protests and the outcry of a multicultural coalition of concerned citizens. Recounting his years as a teacher, DeRay also connects his pedagogical practice to his calling as an activist.

