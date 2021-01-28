In this episode, acclaimed journalist and op-ed columnist for the New York Times Charles M. Blow walks “The Tight Rope” with Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose. The author of the bestselling memoir “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” shares a grand geopolitical vision for Black America in his new book, “The Devil You Know.” The new text is an unsettling manifesto, proposing nothing short of what some may see as the most audacious power play by Black people in the history of this country.

Guest Socials/Guest Links:

Charles M. Blow Twitter: https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow

Charles M. Blow IG: https://www.instagram.com/charlesmblow/?hl=en

Charles M. Blow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMBlow/

Charles Blow’s New book: The Devil You Know

Tight Rope Links:

Become a member of our Patreon family for BTS access and more exclusive content! You can join at https://www.patreon.com/thetightropepod

Full video versions at https://youtube.com/therealnews

Previous episodes at https://youtube.com/thetightropepod

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thetightropepod

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetightropepod

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thetightropepod

The Real News Links:

Donate: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt

Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews

Credits:

Creator/EP: Jeremy Berry

EP/Host: Cornel West

EP/Host: Tricia Rose

Producers: Allie Hembrough, Ceyanna Dent

Beats x Butter (IG: @Butter_Records)