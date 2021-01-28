In this episode, acclaimed journalist and op-ed columnist for the New York Times Charles M. Blow walks “The Tight Rope” with Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose. The author of the bestselling memoir “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” shares a grand geopolitical vision for Black America in his new book, “The Devil You Know.” The new text is an unsettling manifesto, proposing nothing short of what some may see as the most audacious power play by Black people in the history of this country.

Jeremy James Berry

Jeremy James Berry is co-founder and CEO of SpkerBox Media Inc, a digital media network and podcast production company. SpkerBox Media currently produces the podcast "The Tight Rope," co-hosted by Dr. Cornel West and professor Tricia Rose.
 
Jeremy is also co-founder and CEO of Global Perspective Speakers & Events, an international public speakers bureau. GPS Speakers currently services an expansive list of event producers, primarily in the education and nonprofit sectors, and represents a sophisticated roster of talent in media, business, education, and politics. Such talent includes Dr. Cornel West, professor Tricia Rose, Iyanla Vanzant, Bakari Sellers, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., and others. Internationally, GPS has brokered deals and co-produced large-scale tours.
 
After receiving his associate degree in business administration from Mt. San Antonio College, Jeremy transferred to the University of Southern California, where he studied at the Leventhal School of Accounting. Jeremy’s primary career focus is on developing new streams of revenue for his organizations and associated clients; however, his calling is rooted in the service of disseminating the most needed information to communities that are most in need. He harbors a deep love for an eclectic mix of music, and he has a passion for traveling and examining intercultural influences. Jeremy places God and family first with friends and education not far behind.