This week, @thatonequeen joins the professors for a conversation about love—love of self, love of community, and love of one’s fellow humans—and all of the obstacles that arise in the process of giving or receiving this love when a person doesn’t fit within certain “norms.” Together, they explore the power of being celebrated for who you are, the reluctance to acknowledge homosexuality and gender non-conformity in the Black community, and why systemic racism is like a pair of ill-fitting pants.

“Bob the Drag Queen” describes herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and … humble.” Bob’s unabashed confidence won her the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on Season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Bob has recently released her second comedy special, “Bob the Drag Queen: Live at Caroline’s,” available on iTunes, as well as Season 3 of “ Sibling Rivalry,” the podcast she co-hosts with her drag sister Monét X Change.



