Trump Admin. Moves from Direct Support to Direct Bombing in Yemen

Medea Benjamin is co-founder of the peace group CODEPINK and the human rights organization Global Exchange. She has been organizing against U.S. military interventions, promoting the rights of Palestinians and calling for no war on Iran. Her latest work includes an effort to stop CIA drone attacks, and she is the author of a new book, “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection

