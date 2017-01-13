Obamacare, election integrity in the human cost of a reckless war
Friday, 13 January 2017 15:26
By Informed Rant. This article was first published on Sound Cloud.
This week on Informed Rant: we discuss with David Dayen Obamacare and how Trump’s press conference puts a wrench in the GOP’s plans with healthcare. Then we discuss the election integrity and money in politics with filmmaker Holly Mosher. We close the show with an interview with Stacy Bannerman on the human collateral damage of the war in Iraq, where we still have boots on the ground, and why we should indict former President George W. Bush