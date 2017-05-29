Dump Hydro Privatization, Build Public Power

Hydro in Ontario is a mess and rates are skyrocketing. The high number of people who have trouble paying or can't pay their Hydro bills is growing by the day. In short, deregulation and privatization did not deliver on its promises of “lower rates,” or create “greater efficiencies.” Smart Meters did not save consumers any money. In fact, Hydro deregulation has been a complete disaster for Ontario's businesses, citizens and its economy. Deregulated electricity markets have not worked anywhere and never forget, the vested interests who profit greatly from the ENRON designed, IESO electricity market here in Ontario with do anything and everything to keep that market open. The longer the delay to dump hydro privatization and deregulation, the worse our electricity problems will become. We need to keep building the anti-privatization and anti-austerity movements. We need to rebuild public power and democratize public utilities. Returning democratic control over hydro to local and provincial governments is critical.

Other resources: